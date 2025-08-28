Pop culture

The Most Liked Celebrity Instagram Posts of All Time

Curious to see if your favorite star made Internet history? Follow along as we take a stroll down memory lane with iconic viral Instagram posts.

Published 08.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
taylor swift engagement instagram post like count
Taylor Swift performing in November 2024. Getty Images.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

instagrampopculture

Related Articles

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl LVIII Game 2024. Getty Images

Fashion

Taylor Swift Stuns In Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton For Dreamy Engagement Photos

The "Love Story" singer said yes!

08.26.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
portugal ceremony football quinas de ouro carlos costa ronaldo lisbon awards adult female person woman formal wear tie suit male man coat

Pop culture

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's Relationship Timeline

The couple was just engaged, but their relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale since they first crossed paths in 2016.

08.15.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
most handsome soccer players in the world : most handsome men in the world

Pop culture

13 Most Heroic Soccer Players of All Time

There's no denying that the sport has introduced some of the most handsome men in the world to the public. Luckily for you, we've gathered a list.

05.06.2024 by Caroline Cubbin

Recommended posts for you

emma stone venice film festival 2025

Fashion

Red Carpet Looks at the 2025 Venice Film Festival Fused Visual Drama With Timeless Style

All of our favorite stars have landed in the City of Canals, and as per usual, they've brought their fashion A-game.

08.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
george clooney movies

Pop culture

George Clooney Pulls Out of Venice Film Festival Appearances Due to Illness

The 64-year-old actor was forced to skip multiple events promoting his new film Jay Kelly. 

08.28.2025 by Grace Clarke
saturday night live cast exits 2025 : snl cast leaving season 51

Film & TV

'SNL' is Officially Entering a New Chapter—See The Stars Leaving Ahead of Next Season

Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet. 

08.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
beachwear clothing adult female person woman dress silk

Beauty

The Do’s and Don’ts of Hair Loss Prevention and Treatment, According to Experts

For Hair Loss Awareness Month, L’OFFICIEL turns to experts to break down the most effective ways to prevent and treat different types of hair loss.

08.28.2025 by Pia Bello
fall/winter 2025 trends styling tips

Fashion

Playing Dress-Up: Make Fall/Winter 2025 Trends Your Own This Season

These artfully styled looks put a subversive spin on classic fall silhouettes.

08.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
becca bloom wedding

Pop culture

Everything We Know About Becca Bloom’s Over-the-Top Lake Como Wedding

From a $150,000 villa rental to couture fittings in Paris and a “wedding tree” filled with luxury gifts, Becca Bloom has turned her big day into the ultimate high-society spectacle.

08.28.2025 by Grace Clarke
ben shelton us open : ben shelton girlfriend

Pop culture

Ben Shelton Is The Tennis World's Next Big Star

Meet the 22-year-old poised to make tennis history. 

08.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
ariana grande eternal sunshine tour presale, dates

Music

Ariana Grande Officially Announces 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour

Ariana Grande will return to the stage in 2026 with her Eternal Sunshine tour—her first in seven years. 

08.28.2025 by Grace Clarke