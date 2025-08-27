Recommended posts for you

love island reunion season 7 Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Pop culture

'Love Island USA' Season 7 Winner Amaya Espinal Confirms Split From Bryan Arenales

The pair have parted ways just a month after the smash-hit reality TV series ended.

08.27.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
van cleef & arpels

Fashion

The Return of Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Fleurs d’Hawaï”

Van Cleef & Arpels showcases its gemstone expertise and watchmaking prowess in the latest “Fleurs d’Hawaï” collection. 

08.27.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
taylor swift sitting in chair with sequin dress; why is everyone leaving scooter braun

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Are they headed for marriage? L'OFFICIEL digs into the hottest couple at the moment. 

08.27.2025 by Caroline McKenzie
zoe kravitz dating history : zoe kravitz karl glusman : channing tatum zoe kravitz

Pop culture

Zoë Kravitz's Complete Dating History and New Rumored Romances

After Zoë Kravitz's role in the new crime film Caught Stealing sparked serious romance rumors, we take a deep dive into the beloved actor's relationships and dating history, from Tatum Channing to recent sightings alongside Harry Styles.

08.27.2025 by Henry Dansicker
2025 venice film festival, naked dress, sheer

Fashion

Does the 2025 Venice Film Festival Have a Dress Code?

After Cannes shocked Hollywood with a last-minute ban on risqué looks, all eyes are on Venice to see if sheer gowns, naked dresses, and dramatic trains will be allowed to shine—or shut out.

08.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
Most handsome male golfers

Pop culture

11 Most Handsome Male Golfers

Ditch the dating apps—these men in polos and tailored pants prove the golf course is where the real charmers are.

08.27.2025 by Ailbhe Killalea
Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Campaign.

Fashion

See All the Fashion Campaigns for Summer, Fall/Winter 2025

Take a look at this season's impactful campaigns, with cinematic visuals, styling, standout castings, and more. 

08.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
the summer i turned pretty season 3 episode 8 recap : tsitp s3 e9 predictions

Film & TV

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Episode 8 Is The Season's Most Dramatic Yet

For Belly, one door closes, while another opens—but which leads to Conrad and which goes to Jeremiah?

08.27.2025 by Caroline Cubbin