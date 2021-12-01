Related Articles

Pop culture

10 Times Princess Diana and Prince Charles Broke Royal Traditions in Their Marriage

Did you know Prince Charles accidentally forgot to kiss her at the ceremony?

07.29.2021 by Addison Aloian
Pop culture

The 8 Most Extravagant Celebrity Weddings of All Time

Regal, grandiose, and magical, these weddings are unforgettable.

10.27.2021 by Maia Torres
Fashion

Taylor Swift Wore a Look Inspired by Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift bet on a dress with a silhouette referencing one of Princess Diana's most famous looks.

11.16.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Pop culture

Who Cheated First: Prince Charles or Princess Diana?

According to a former advisor, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship was not simple as people may think.

11.27.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

Shopping

15 of the Best Sleepwear Sets to Gift This Holiday

L’OFFICIEL pulls the season’s best sleepwear to compile the ultimate holiday gift guide.

12.01.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
Music

Bryan Adams Brings 12 Artists On The Road for 2022 Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli Calendar is back with a photographic story celebrating artists as they wade through the stages of life "on the road."

11.30.2021 by Guia Rossi
Film & TV

Everything We Know About Zoë Kravtiz's Upcoming Role as Catwoman

Birthday girl Zoë Kravitz already has fans excited about her next role in The Batman.

12.01.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
Fashion

Anna Cleveland Embarks on a Style Odyssey with Gucci, Versace, and More

Fashion reaches otherworldly heights via sculptural details, sumptuous textures, and eye-catching embellishments. 

11.30.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Fashion

L'OFFICIEL Exclusive: Tiffany Boone Named Lafayette 148's First Brand Ambassador

Get a special first look at the Nine Perfect Strangers actress in a new campaign and storytelling series for the New York-based fashion house. 

12.01.2021 by Dianna Shen
Travel & Living

Joséphine & Alexandre de la Baume Like Moët & Chandon with a Side of Room Service

While partying with L'OFFICIEL and Moët & Chandon, brother and sister music duo Joséphine and Alexander de la Baume talk about the untouchable role of champagne in social gatherings, and the '90s aesthetic that inspires their music, fashion, and everyday lives. 

12.01.2021 by Karen Rouach
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Honors Virgil Abloh With His Final Runway Collection in Miami

Louis Vuitton pays tribute to Abloh, who passed away on November 28, with a special showing of the Spring/Summer 2022 men's collection in Miami.

12.01.2021 by Sophie Shaw