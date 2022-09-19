Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew of All Titles
Queen Elizabeth's decision follows a New York court motion to continue prosecuting Andrew for sexual abuse.
Queen Elizabeth's decision follows a New York court motion to continue prosecuting Andrew for sexual abuse.
In the running for the most bizarre royal items to be auctioned off are a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a 40-year-old slice of wedding cake, and a tea bag used by Queen Elizabeth II. The curiosity and fascination surrounding the British royal family is nothing new, but some fans are evidently willing to go the extra mile to proclaim their obsession.