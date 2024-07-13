Pop culture

Meet Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: The Delhi-Based Influencer The Internet Can't Get Enough Of

RKS, as she's known online, is an avowed yoga enthusiast, jewelry designer, influencer, and sister to one of India's biggest actors—Ranbir Kapoor. 

07.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
riddhima kapoor sahni
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Portofino, Italy in 2023. Photo via Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
 
 
 

Tags

popcultureinfluencerindia

Related Articles

anant ambani wedding : radhika merchant : indian wedding

Pop culture

Nick Jonas, John Cena, and More at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Extravagant Wedding

See all of the nuptial details concerning the biggest Indian wedding of the year.

05.30.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
new york fashion clothing dress formal wear gown black hair hair person head face

Pop culture

Avantika Vandanapu Is Hollywood And Bollywood’s Future It Girl

The Mean Girls actress received racist backlash after fans said she should be cast as Rapunzel in a live-action version of Disney's Tangled, but she's not letting that stop her rise. The actress has said she has aspirations as a producer.  

04.17.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Matilda Djerf/Djerf Avenue NYC Pop-Up; Matilda Djerf wearing a matching beige set on the street.

Fashion

Scandi Girl Influencers to Follow Now

 Check out these 12 Scandi girl influencers to follow to revive your Instagram feed and fashion inspo. 

01.30.2024 by Grace Clarke

Recommended posts for you

summer parties 2024

Travel & Living

See All The Splashiest Summer Parties, Events, and Celebrations of 2024

Curious to see what your favorite models, actors, artists, and editors are up to this summer? Explore all the buzzy events taking place this season.

06.15.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
kate middleton wimbledon

Pop culture

Kate Middleton To Present 2024 Wimbledon Championship Trophy

As a longtime supporter of the legendary tennis tournament, the Princess of Wales has been selected to bestow the honors on the champion player for the second year in a row. 

07.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
riddhima kapoor sahni

Pop culture

Meet Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: The Delhi-Based Influencer The Internet Can't Get Enough Of

RKS, as she's known online, is an avowed yoga enthusiast, jewelry designer, influencer, and sister to one of India's biggest actors—Ranbir Kapoor. 

07.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
soccer jersey ; football jersey : football jersey for women

Fashion

How to Style Your Soccer Jersey, According to Bella Hadid

The model and beauty mogul has brought the soccer jersey back into the spotlight with her latest Adidas collaboration. It's time to rise to the challenge and take on your own sporty style this summer.

07.13.2024 by Billy Flukinger
montblanc jane austen collection

Travel & Living

Montblanc Honors The Legacy Of Jane Austen With Latest Writers Edition Collection

Tipping its quill toward the iconic British author, the luxury label has released several new limited-edition writing instruments inspired by the life and legacy of Jane Austen. 

07.13.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Photo courtesy of Prada Beauty Instagram (@pradabeauty).

Beauty

The Best New Beauty Products to Shop in July 2024

As the weather heats up, some of the hottest new beauty products are landing on shelves. Here are some of the launches we can’t wait to get our hands on in July 2024.

07.06.2024 by Paige Ganim
anant ambani wedding : radhika merchant : indian wedding

Pop culture

Nick Jonas, John Cena, and More at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Extravagant Wedding

See all of the nuptial details concerning the biggest Indian wedding of the year.

05.30.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Emma Corrin. Getty Images.

Fashion

Emma Corrin Brings Sultry Glamour to the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Press Tour

Ditching the pale tones of their fashion past, Emma Corrin appears reinvented on the red carpet.

07.13.2024 by Henry Dansicker