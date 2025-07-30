Who Are the Real-Life Lovers of the Actors on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty?'
On screen, they’re fighting over Belly, but off screen, Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno’s love lives couldn’t be more different.
On screen, they’re fighting over Belly, but off screen, Chris Briney and Gavin Casalegno’s love lives couldn’t be more different.
Once an undergarment, now a style staple, the slip skirt has evolved over a century to become one of fashion’s most enduring and versatile silhouettes; here’s how designers and It girls are reinterpreting it for fall 2025.