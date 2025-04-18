Pop culture

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Breaking Up After Being Away From Spotlight?

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and the NFL tight end's time away from the cameras is sparking break-up rumors. 

Published 04.18.2025 by Valerie Soto
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game 2025. Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game 2025. Getty Images

Tags

taylor swiftdatingrelationshipbreakuptaylor swift football

Related Articles

Taylor Swift boyfriend

Pop culture

How Much Does It Cost To Be Taylor Swift's Boyfriend?

Travis Kelce, Joe Jonas, and Joe Alwyn have reportedly spent millions on travel, gifts, and lifestyle purchases while dating the billionaire pop star. Here's a breakdown of all the costs that come with maintaining a relationship with Taylor Swift. 

03.24.2024 by Swarna Gowtham and Caroline Cubbin
taylor swift sitting in chair with sequin dress; why is everyone leaving scooter braun

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Are they headed for marriage? L'OFFICIEL digs into the hottest couple at the moment. 

04.05.2024 by Caroline McKenzie
brits topics topix bestof toppics toppix london adult female person woman male man headphones urban jacket ring

Pop culture

What Really Happened Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy?

Swifties had a lot of opinions about Taylor Swift's rocky relationship with pop star Matt Healy, and yet, he makes a number of appearances in her new album. Here's a play-by-play of their short-lived romance, ranging from the couple's beginning to their breakup to Healy's post-TTPD drop reaction.

04.25.2024 by Mariana Lopez

Recommended posts for you

new-york-city-fashion-beauty-lifestyle-store-openings-2025

Fashion

See NYC's Most Exciting Store Openings in 2025

Shopping in the Big Apple has never been more fun than with these new store openings from Grace Ling, Proenza Schouler, and more.

04.18.2025 by Valerie Soto and Grace Clarke
Getty Images.

Fashion

Daisy Edgar-Jones Channels '90s Gwyneth Paltrow in a Matching Green Schiaparelli Set

The actress stepped out in New York for the On Swift Horses special screening afterparty wearing a two-piece Schiaparelli set, leaving us green with envy.

04.18.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Miles Caton at the European premiere of 'Sinners.' Getty Images

Pop culture

Who Is Miles Caton? Meet the Actor, Singer From Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

The rising star is making his acting debut in the supernatural period film, where he performs alongside Michael B. Jordan.

04.18.2025 by Valerie Soto
dior haute couture 2000

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: John Galliano’s Sex and Sacrilege Dior Haute Couture Show in 2000

The show started off seemingly innocently but quickly turned into a provocative spectacle of sex and sacrilege that left Steven Spielberg storming out.

04.18.2025 by Maegan Trusty
Addison Rae performing on stage with Arca at Coachella 2025. Getty Images.

Music

Addison Rae Becomes a Pink-Haired Horse Girl in 'Headphones On' Video

She dropped the fourth single from her upcoming album after promoting it by flashing underwear teasing its lyrics. 

04.18.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game 2025. Getty Images

Pop culture

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Breaking Up After Being Away From Spotlight?

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and the NFL tight end's time away from the cameras is sparking break-up rumors. 

04.18.2025 by Valerie Soto
Bella Hadid

Shopping

Pirouette Into Style With These 13 Sporty Ballet Sneakers

The sporty ballerina shoe blends classic ballet elements with athleisure durability for a fresh, versatile look.

04.18.2025 by Lacey Whitson
Dress UNDERCOVER

Fashion

Poetic Shapes Define Spring Trends in Women's Style

 Soft silhouettes and moody hues feel unexpectedly romantic in Japan. 

04.18.2025 by L'OFFICIEL