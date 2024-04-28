A Guide to All the Members of Taylor Swift's Inner Circle
If you have trouble keeping up with the pop star's seemingly endless roster of high-profile friends, this one's for you.
If you have trouble keeping up with the pop star's seemingly endless roster of high-profile friends, this one's for you.
Swifties had a lot of opinions about Taylor Swift's rocky relationship with pop star Matt Healy, and yet, he makes a number of appearances in her new album. Here's a play-by-play of their short-lived romance, ranging from the couple's beginning to their breakup to Healy's post-TTPD drop reaction.