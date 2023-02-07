Shopping

14 Scandinavian Brands to Shop the Scandi Girl Look

With Copenhagen Fashion Week on our minds, explore some of the biggest Scandi brands to shop now. 

02.07.2023 by Faith McGuinness
dining room dining table table glass portrait person goblet cutlery woman adult
Photo via Instagram/ @MatildaDjerf

Tags

fashionscandinavianshopping

Related Articles

what-to-get-your-spouse-for-valentines-day-based-on-zodiac-sign.jpg

Shopping

What to Get Your Valentine According to Their Zodiac Sign

Make the stars align this Valentine's Day with these sign-specific gifts your partner will love.
02.06.2023 by Mina Dragani and Faith McGuiness
aw19 backstage cphfw cecilie bahnsen christina parker copenhagen fashion week cris fragkou fashion fashion week l'officiel photography christina fragkou person human clothing apparel lace

Fashion

Scandinavian Fashion’s Forward-Thinking Creativity

With growing Instagram followings, creative new takes on outerwear, and a socially conscious mindset, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s rising designers are about so much more than minimalism.
02.07.2019 by Ali Webb
head person face

Shopping

The Best Valentine's Night Out Looks To Shop Now

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day, be sure to dress as your most fabulous self.

02.06.2023 by Faith McGuinness

Recommended posts for you

Vetements Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017

Fashion

Why Are TikTokers Hating on Streetwear?

Call it naiveté, or call it elitism. Either way, creators are ensuring streetwear gets the respect it deserves. 

02.07.2023 by Julia Demer
Model in black lingerie

Fashion

11 Must-Have Lingerie Sets to Add to Your Collection

Whether you're in a comfortable pair of matching briefs or a sexy lingerie set, feel strong and confident in these eight luxurious picks for your new bedtime attire.

02.07.2023 by Adrian Pereda
person head face woman adult female smile photobombing suit man

Fashion

Looking Back at Supermodels Through the Decades

From Kate Moss to Bella Hadid, here's a rundown of major supermodels in each decade of fashion. 

02.07.2023 by Sofia Mosier
Turqoise couch, royal blue rug, and checkered art.

Travel & Living

7 Interior Design Trends to Spice Up Your Home in 2023

2023 is the year of reblooming after a long, cold hibernation. Over the past few years, we have turned more towards functionality and simplicity, but, this year, we are filling our homes with color, texture, and ambiance—bringing our spaces back to life.

02.07.2023 by Lina Levein
premiere fashion red carpet red carpet premiere tie accessories shoe clothing footwear person

Pop culture

A Deep Dive into Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

L'OFFICIEL looks into Leonardo DiCaprio's controversial relationship timeline.

02.07.2023 by Skylar Elizabeth
Kim Kardashian applying makeup

Pop culture

Every Kardashian-Jenner Family Business Venture

From the racks of Dash to the body-shaping styles from Skims, here's a roundup of every business started by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

02.07.2023 by Courtney Mason
glass goblet finger person woman adult female wine glass wine face

Shopping

14 Scandinavian Brands to Shop the Scandi Girl Look

With Copenhagen Fashion Week on our minds, explore some of the biggest Scandi brands to shop now. 

02.07.2023 by Faith McGuinness
person human hair

Beauty

6 Best Products to Lighten Your Hair at Home

Give yourself the blonde tresses of your dreams—no salon visit necessary—with these six lightening products.
02.07.2023 by Hannah Amini