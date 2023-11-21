11 French Interior Designers to Follow on Instagram
If you're looking to breathe new life into your home, look no further for inspiration than L'OFFICIEL's favorite French interior designers.
The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.