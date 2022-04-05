Travel & Living

Grand Marnier Celebrates Quintessence Launch With Baccarat in Miami

Grand Marnier pays homage to its illustrious history of Cognac with Quintessence, a scintillating new cuvée packaged in a handmade Baccarat carafe.

Published 04.05.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Grand Marnier Quintessence in a Baccarat Crystal Bottle on a Glass Table

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livingdrinksGrand MarnierBaccarat

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