Travel & Living

Grand Marnier Celebrates Quintessence Launch With Baccarat in Miami

Grand Marnier pays homage to its illustrious history of Cognac with Quintessence, a scintillating new cuvée packaged in a handmade Baccarat carafe.

04.05.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Grand Marnier Quintessence in a Baccarat Crystal Bottle on a Glass Table

Tags

livingdrinksGrand MarnierBaccarat

Related Articles

arts culture and entertainment west hollywood california person human glass suit clothing coat overcoat alcohol beverage beer

Travel & Living

Henry Golding Celebrates Lunar New Year with a Bottle of Hennessy Paradis

L'OFFICIEL spoke with Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and Hennessy Master Blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde about Hennessy Paradis' limited-edition bottle celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

01.11.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
person human leisure activities grand piano piano musical instrument musician performer pianist

Travel & Living

French Stars Lala &ce & Le Diouck Celebrate Music and Luxury with Moët & Chandon

French musicians Lala &ce and Le Diouck sit down with L’OFFICIEL to discuss the energy and excitement that comes with the holiday season—and a glass of the Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Rosé Collection 1985.

11.30.2021 by Karen Rouach
person human clothing apparel leisure activities

Travel & Living

Moët & Chandon and L’OFFICIEL Fête 100 Years of Fashion and Champagne Savoir- Faire

Pat Cleveland, Bianca Brandolini, and friends descended upon the Château Moët & Chandon on the Saran estate for a chic party and to taste the newly re-discovered Grand Vintage Collection 1921.

11.23.2021 by Sabrina Abbas

Recommended posts for you

Grand Marnier Quintessence in a Baccarat Crystal Bottle on a Glass Table

Travel & Living

Grand Marnier Celebrates Quintessence Launch With Baccarat in Miami

Grand Marnier pays homage to its illustrious history of Cognac with Quintessence, a scintillating new cuvée packaged in a handmade Baccarat carafe.

04.05.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Fashion

What You Need To Know About Tiffany & Co. Cryptocurrency TiffCoin

The luxury jewelry brand introduced TiffCoin, a fake cryptocurrency launched for April Fools' Day.

04.04.2022 by Ana Paula Galindo
person human clothing apparel female woman

Fashion

8 Fashion Designers from the Arab Diaspora

Hailing from Morocco to the Middle East, these eight designers represent the bountiful talent of the Arab diaspora.

04.05.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-married-las-vegas-wedding

Pop culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Married in Las Vegas After 2022 Grammys

Hollywood's handiest couple have finally tied the knot.

04.05.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
person human face suit clothing coat overcoat apparel

Pop culture

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Sign Pre-Nuptial Ahead of Wedding

In the final stretch of the celebration of the marriage, the star-studded couple signs a prenuptial contract to protect their assets.

04.04.2022 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil
clothing apparel person human finger evening dress fashion gown robe

Film & TV

Lily James' Most Iconic Film & TV Roles

Pamela Anderson? Check. Mrs. de Winter? Check. Cinderella? Check.

04.05.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
clothing apparel robe fashion person gown bride wedding wedding gown female

Pop culture

The 8 Most Extravagant Celebrity Weddings of All Time

Regal, grandiose, and magical, these weddings are unforgettable.

04.05.2022 by Maia Torres
person human clothing apparel back shorts

Men's

Tom Daley Opens Up About Diving, Fatherhood, and His Knitwear Brand

Between four Olympic medals and turning a quarantine hobby into a full-fledged DIY knitwear brand British diver Tom Daley is embracing new platforms.

04.05.2022 by Simone Vertua