Indulge in a Cannes Getaway at the Hotel Majestic
Head to the South of France's Hotel Majestic and forget about the winter cold.
Head to the South of France's Hotel Majestic and forget about the winter cold.
Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.