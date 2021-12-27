The Unstoppable Kelly Wearstler
The interior designer has transformed herself from an influential voice in American decor to an incessant force of nature.
The interior designer has transformed herself from an influential voice in American decor to an incessant force of nature.
The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.