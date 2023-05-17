Travel & Living

Architect Laura Gonzalez's Maximalist Impact

The Parisian architect speaks about her childhood, her maximalist style, her busy schedule, and what sets her apart from others in her field.

05.17.2023 by Laure Ambroise
dining room dining table indoors table home decor interior design chair floor living room rug
The New York Splendor collection. Photo by Denise Behrens

Tags

architectureinteriordesign

Related Articles

furniture flooring living room indoors room home decor wood hardwood floor

Travel & Living

9 Instagram Accounts To Follow For Interior Design Inspiration

Instagram is a great source to discover the latest in fashion trends, food from all over the world, breaking news, and art, as well as design inspiration.

03.25.2021 by Nefeli Papachatzi
living room indoors room dinosaur animal reptile interior design furniture

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Fabrizio Casiraghi Creates the Most Charming Spaces in Paris

The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.

12.22.2021 by Nathalie Nort
person human flooring art shoe clothing footwear apparel

Travel & Living

Reaching Across Time and Space With Architect Bernard Dubois

Belgian architect Bernard Dubois' work spans cultures and materialities.

04.19.2021 by Nathalie Nort

Recommended posts for you

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.

Pop culture

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Have Broken Up

After less than of year since becoming a couple, the two have reportedly gone their separate ways.

05.17.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Elle Fanning in a sequin dress.

Fashion

Best Looks From the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

From Naomi Campbell to Elle Fanning, our favorite stars pull out all the fashion stops at the Cannes Film Festival.

05.17.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
A large space with a table with a bag and shelves in the back.

Fashion

NYC Store Openings in 2023

From SoHo to the Upper East Side, L'OFFICIEL rounds up the best the city has to offer in 2023.

05.17.2023 by Julia Demer
A woman in a black dress holding an award.

Beauty

Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Line

The Renaissance star hinted at starting a new haircare venture after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

05.17.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Levon Hawke at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Pop culture

Who is Levon Hawke?

The up-and-coming star is more than his last name. 

05.17.2023 by Sofia Mosier
dining room dining table indoors table home decor interior design chair floor living room rug

Travel & Living

Architect Laura Gonzalez's Maximalist Impact

The Parisian architect speaks about her childhood, her maximalist style, her busy schedule, and what sets her apart from others in her field.

05.17.2023 by Laure Ambroise
Kylie Jenner by the pool in pink bikini.

Beauty

Best Sunscreens to Wear Under Makeup This Summer

Protected and glowy is our beauty goal for the season. 

05.16.2023 by Sofia Mosier
Lime green Fendi bag against blue backdrop.

Fashion

The Marc Jacobs x Fendi Peekaboo Bag Embraces Individuality

Putting his own spin on a classic, Marc Jacobs’ remix of the Fendi Peekaboo is a lesson in authenticity.

05.17.2023 by Alyssa Kelly