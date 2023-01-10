Travel & Living

Architecture Duo Lecoadic-Scotto Brings Refined Luxury to Any Space

In all their collaborations on high-end hotels, boutiques, and apartments, the architectural duo Lecoadic-Scotto approach every project with a fundamental question of habitat.

01.10.2023 by Laure Ambroise
Portrait of Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto by Noël Manalili
Portrait of Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto by Noël Manalili

Tags

interiorsinteriordesignparisfrance

Related Articles

furniture flooring living room indoors room home decor wood hardwood floor

Travel & Living

9 Instagram Accounts To Follow For Interior Design Inspiration

Instagram is a great source to discover the latest in fashion trends, food from all over the world, breaking news, and art, as well as design inspiration.

03.25.2021 by Nefeli Papachatzi
furniture couch person human

Travel & Living

Balenciaga Sofa-Designer Harry Nuriev on the What Interior Trends To Expect in 2021

L'OFFICIEL speaks with Russian-born interior designer Harry Nuriev, whose Crosby Studios has created viral pieces for Balenciaga and Nike, about environmental aesthetics to look into for the new year.
01.15.2021 by Joshua Glass
living room indoors room dinosaur animal reptile interior design furniture

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Fabrizio Casiraghi Creates the Most Charming Spaces in Paris

The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.

12.22.2021 by Nathalie Nort

Recommended posts for you

person human evening dress fashion gown robe clothing apparel

Be Well

5 Health Benefits to Make Eating Chocolate Guilt-Free

Often demonized, chocolate is nevertheless a delicacy that is good for our health. L’OFFICIEL gives you five guilt-free reasons to eat chocolate this winter.

01.10.2023 by Pauline Borgogno

Film & TV

Best Oscars Red Carpet Moments of All Time

Ahead of this year's 94rd Academy Awards ceremony, L'OFFICIEL takes a look at the best Oscars red carpet moments in history.

04.24.2021 by Alice Cavallo
Portrait of Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto by Noël Manalili

Travel & Living

Architecture Duo Lecoadic-Scotto Brings Refined Luxury to Any Space

In all their collaborations on high-end hotels, boutiques, and apartments, the architectural duo Lecoadic-Scotto approach every project with a fundamental question of habitat.

01.10.2023 by Laure Ambroise
A group of teenagers looking at the camera.

Film & TV

Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5

The end is near — here's everything we know about Netflix's favorite sci-fi drama series.

01.09.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
@haileybieber

Fashion

Hailey Bieber's 13 Best Street Style Moments

L'OFFICIEL celebrates the "nepo baby" and her enviable street style.

01.09.2023 by Hannah Amini
Galliano beret

Politics & Culture

Law and Order in the Fashion World

These major lawsuits prove just how messy fashion's legal underbelly is. 

01.09.2023 by Mina Dragani
kim kardashian, pete davidson, giorgio baldi, santa monica, comedian, fashion, style, restaurant, meal, dinner, food, black boots, leather skirt, gloves, hat, sunglasses, green t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, love bite, hickey santa monica ca clothing apparel person human footwear pants

Pop culture

Pete Davidson's Complete Dating History

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has a knack for romance, boasting a long list of high profile loves.

01.09.2023 by Gabriella Onessimo
person human people clothing apparel

Pop culture

A Timeline of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's Relationship

Rapper Travis Scott and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner have been linked since 2017.

01.09.2023 by Mina Dragani