Related Articles

furniture couch person human living room room indoors

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Billy Cotton Demonstrates Vision in New Monograph

Billy Cotton discusses the inspiration behind his new book, highlighting why he is the go-to interior designer for today's biggest creatives. 

03.20.2022 by Dan Rubinstein
living room room indoors couch furniture flooring

Travel & Living

Fashion's Favorite Architect Isabelle Stanislas Designs the Dreamiest Spaces in Paris

Paris-based architect and interior designer Isabelle Stanislas intermixes a modern approach with a reverence for history and craftsmanship.

03.04.2022 by Nathalie Nort
living room indoors room dinosaur animal reptile interior design furniture

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Fabrizio Casiraghi Creates the Most Charming Spaces in Paris

The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.

12.22.2021 by Nathalie Nort

Recommended posts for you

person human finger

Fashion

The Top Summer Jewelry Trends According to 9 Designers

From elegant chains to playful rings, L'OFFICIEL gets the scoop on six major jewelry trends from the designers creating them.

05.19.2021 by Sophie Shaw
suit clothing overcoat coat apparel person shoe footwear tuxedo stage

Fashion

Robert Pattinson's Style Evolution

From Twilight to Tenet, look back at the actor's many fashion choices over the course of his career.

05.13.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Travel & Living

8 Destinations Arounds the World For the Ultimate Girls Trip

Whether you're getting quality time with your girls internationally or setting your sights on a fun city for a Bachelorette getaway, these destinations are sure to provide lasting memories.

05.13.2022
person human clothing apparel suit overcoat coat

Film & TV

Everything We Know About the Sex Pistols Miniseries 'Pistol'

The Sex Pistols are back in this new miniseries.

05.13.2022 by Izzy Sinclair
clothing apparel person human sleeve

Fashion

Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 Show Dominates San Diego

In the heart of the West Coast, at the Salk Institute in San Diego, Nicolas Ghesquière stages his latest fashion show for this historic French Maison.

05.13.2022 by Simone Vertua
clothing apparel sleeve long sleeve home decor person human

Fashion

MV Tiangue Embodies the New Desigual x Stella Jean Collection

At 21 years old, MV Tiangue has made her mark on TikTok where she now has more than 700,000 followers. Spontaneous, creative, and avant-garde, passionate about fashion, art, and literature, today, she is a model for the younger generation. 

05.11.2022 by Karen Rouach
person human finger smoke smoking

Film & TV

Vintage Photos of Katharine Hepburn

On the late actress' birthday, L'OFFICIEL reminisces on some of her best moments of Old Hollywood glamor.

05.12.2022 by Izzy Sinclair
Stella Jean in the Desigual Collaboration.

Fashion

Designer Stella Jean Talks New Collaboration With Desigual

Desigual has curated a fresh new collection with Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean.

05.12.2022 by Laure Ambroise