L'O Dossier: 9 International Interior and Homeware Designers to Know
Meet the brands revolutionizing home design around the world.
The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.
At 21 years old, MV Tiangue has made her mark on TikTok where she now has more than 700,000 followers. Spontaneous, creative, and avant-garde, passionate about fashion, art, and literature, today, she is a model for the younger generation.