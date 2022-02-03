Travel & Living

5 Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day with Your Best Girlfriends

As Leslie Knope once said, Galentine’s Day is all about “ladies celebrating ladies.” As such, here are 5 ways to honor your sisterhood this February 13.

02.03.2022 by Melissa Mae
evening dress clothing fashion robe gown apparel person human night life

Tags

valentinesday

Related Articles

person human clothing apparel purple costume hair

Fashion

14 Heart-Shaped Gifts to Give Your Sweetheart This Valentine's Day

Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with these sweet gifts for your special someone.

02.01.2022 by Frankie Rowley
skin dance pose leisure activities person human tattoo

Shopping

2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Him

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these gifts for your beau. 

01.27.2022 by Alice First
person human

Trips

8 Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day at Home

Don't settle for less this Valentine's Day. Keep the romance alive with these eight festive ways to spend the holiday at home.
02.09.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

person human face mouth lip lipstick cosmetics

Beauty

L'OFFICIEL's Top 10 Beauty Buys of the Week

See our finds for the best new skincare, makeup, hair care, and more. 

02.03.2022 by Stevie Rowley
211215rb bestof topix los angeles ca clothing apparel shoe footwear coat person human pants overcoat

Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Relationship with Ben Affleck

Eight months after reuniting, Jennifer Lopez is finally sharing some details about her romance with Ben Affleck.

02.03.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
evening dress clothing fashion robe gown apparel person human night life

Travel & Living

5 Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day with Your Best Girlfriends

As Leslie Knope once said, Galentine’s Day is all about “ladies celebrating ladies.” As such, here are 5 ways to honor your sisterhood this February 13.

02.03.2022 by Melissa Mae
paris person human hair clothing apparel

Beauty

Everything to Know About Curl Patterns and How to Take Care of Them

Curly hair can be a struggle, but understanding how your hair works and what products work best is the key to having happy, healthy hair.

02.03.2022 by Savannah Winstead
person human clothing apparel female woman fashion

Fashion

How to Style the Colorful Leather Trend

Step into the upcoming spring season with colorful leather pieces that are bold and bright.

02.02.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
sphere person human

Fashion Week

Versace Steps into New Era with Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Donatella Versace talks about the evolution of menswear and the simplification process of the Maison with the new Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection.

02.02.2022 by Simone Vertua
fashion new york ny person human clothing apparel sunglasses accessories accessory crowd audience

Fashion

André Leon Talley's Legacy of Black Representation in Fashion

This Black History Month, L'OFFICIEL remembers the late André Leon Talley, a revered figure in the fashion industry for his historic triumphs and dedication to inclusivity in the editorial space.

02.03.2022 by Savannah Winstead
102 person human sunglasses accessories accessory clothing apparel coat

Film & TV

Behind the 4-Hour Process of Turning Lily James into Pamela Anderson for 'Pam & Tommy'

The makeup, hair, and prosthetics teams responsible for Lily James and Sebastian Stan's respective transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new Hulu/Disney+ show reveal how they pulled off the remarkable feat.

02.02.2022 by Sophie Shaw