David Beckham Details Wife Victoria Beckham's 25-Year Diet
Victoria Beckham's husband says that she hasn't broken her diet since she was pregnant with her daughter Harper.
Victoria Beckham's husband says that she hasn't broken her diet since she was pregnant with her daughter Harper.
The makeup, hair, and prosthetics teams responsible for Lily James and Sebastian Stan's respective transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new Hulu/Disney+ show reveal how they pulled off the remarkable feat.