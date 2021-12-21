L'Officiel Art

Artist Toba Khedoori Explores the Space Between

Toba Khedoori’s wax-coated paintings, now on view in a survey show at the Fridericianum in Kassel, Germany, contemplate the everyday through their solitary, intricate renderings.

Published 12.10.2021 by Julien Bismuth
Last updated on 12.21.2021
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Toba Khedoori in her studio. Photo: Eric Allaway.

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