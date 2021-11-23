L'Officiel Art

New Kids on the Block

Bored with New York City's art scene, Jamian Juliano-Villani and two close friends decide to make some noise by launching their own irreverent gallery. 

Published 11.23.2021 by Nick Haramis
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From left— Ruby Zarsky, Jamian Juliano-Villani, and Billy Grant
 

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