New Kids on the Block
Bored with New York City's art scene, Jamian Juliano-Villani and two close friends decide to make some noise by launching their own irreverent gallery.
Bored with New York City's art scene, Jamian Juliano-Villani and two close friends decide to make some noise by launching their own irreverent gallery.
Many artists have left their mark on L’OFFICIEL in its 100 years of publishing. But three historic illustrators, Pierre-Armand Covillot, S. Chompré, and Léon Benigni, revolutionized the way women were portrayed in magazines—and the way women saw themselves reflected back.