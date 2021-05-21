L'Officiel Art

#LOFFICIEL100: How Fashion Imitates Art

For a century, L’OFFICIEL has chronicled the birth of a new concept within its lush fashion focus: art as lifestyle.

Published 05.21.2021 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
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—Model in Thierry Mugler photographed for L’OFFICIEL in 1990.

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