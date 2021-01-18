Intermission

Liz Magic Laser

Time Pressure
01.18.2021 by Lofficiel Art
plant flower blossom bird animal

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Sarah Morris

01-15 TIMECODES
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
gemstone accessories jewelry accessory menu text

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Remembered Words

All images: (c) Roni Horn, Remembered Words—(Whippy), 2012-13; watercolor, graphite on paper
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
wood person human plywood clothing apparel hardwood pants

Intermission

Talia Chetrit

Sonic Youth
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art

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bird animal aluminium

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Hope Atherton

Intermission.
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
home decor plant ikebana ornament flower arrangement flower vase jar pottery blossom

Intermission

Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili

“Photography is time and light. Through these images I thought about ways of embracing or repelling marks that time leaves in its wake.”
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
dance pose leisure activities art performer painting dance

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Florian Krewer

Killing Time
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
logo trademark symbol

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Carol Becker

The Agitated Now: Perceptions of Time and the Contemplative Space of Art
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
grass plant person human clothing apparel female

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Capricorn

by Martine Syms
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
person human flooring floor

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Mick Barr

Annwn Current Incarnation by Ari Marcopoulos
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
window porthole

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Airplane Mode

Olympia Scarry
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
outdoors vegetation plant garden tree nature arbour rainforest land conifer

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Michael Wang

The Drowned World
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art

outdoors nature sea ocean water

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Becca Albee

Deep Time
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
2018 festival rümglinen "in szene" - 7 landschafts­opern festival rümlingen mauro hertig: «die perfekte passivität» musik in bewegung neue musik tumasch clalüna rümlingen basel-land person human musician musical instrument airplane transportation vehicle aircraft

Intermission

Mauro Hertig

The Perfect Passivity
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
texture

Intermission

Matthew Barney

Diana and Actaeon
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art