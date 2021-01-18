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Intermission
Liz Magic Laser
Time Pressure
01.18.2021 by Lofficiel Art
Intermission
Sarah Morris
01-15 TIMECODES
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Remembered Words
All images: (c) Roni Horn, Remembered Words—(Whippy), 2012-13; watercolor, graphite on paper
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Talia Chetrit
Sonic Youth
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Intermission
Hope Atherton
Intermission.
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili
“Photography is time and light. Through these images I thought about ways of embracing or repelling marks that time leaves in its wake.”
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Florian Krewer
Killing Time
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Carol Becker
The Agitated Now: Perceptions of Time and the Contemplative Space of Art
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Capricorn
by Martine Syms
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Mick Barr
Annwn Current Incarnation by Ari Marcopoulos
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Airplane Mode
Olympia Scarry
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Michael Wang
The Drowned World
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Becca Albee
Deep Time
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Mauro Hertig
The Perfect Passivity
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art
Intermission
Matthew Barney
Diana and Actaeon
01.18.2021 by L'Officiel Art