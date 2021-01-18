Intermission

Becca Albee

Deep Time
Published 10.16.2019 by L'Officiel Art
outdoors nature sea ocean water

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen people person adult female woman sandal speaker walking shoe hat

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp