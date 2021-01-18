Matthew Barney

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.
This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.
Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.
The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.
From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out
From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.
Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around.
From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.