Politics & Culture
Flags, Festivities, and Fashion: Juneteenth's Enduring Legacy
In honor of the federal holiday celebrated by many, explore the history that contributes to the festivities we see today.
Politics & Culture
Politics & Culture
Top Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election
There has been no election like this one, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Harrison Ford have been increasingly entering the political sphere to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president as voting nears the final hour.
Politics & Culture
14 Pictures of Young Joe Biden You Might've Missed
L'OFFICIEL takes a look at some of the best young snapshots of the president throughout the years.