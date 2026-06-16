Politics & Culture

Flags, Festivities, and Fashion: Juneteenth's Enduring Legacy

In honor of the federal holiday celebrated by many, explore the history that contributes to the festivities we see today.

06.16.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Politics & Culture

Venice Locals Protest Jeff Bezos’ Upcoming Wedding With Massive Signs, Sit-ins

They held a sit-in, draped massive signs from the famous Rialto Bridge, and more.

06.13.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
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Politics & Culture

Gavin Newsom Sounds the Alarm in His Speech

The California government criticized President Trump in a nationally televised speech, with special attention the military force used against protestors in LA.

06.11.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
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Politics & Culture

Women’s Gym Clothes Are Sparking Debate on TikTok. Here's What It's Really About

A viral video reignites the debate over what women wear to the gym—but beneath the noise lies a deeper issue of control, double standards, and who gets to feel comfortable in public spaces.

05.14.2025 by Grace Clarke

Politics & Culture

Leo XIV.

Politics & Culture

The Third Smoke Is White: Who Is Pope Leo XIV, the American Prevost?

A little more than twenty-four hours after the opening of the Conclave, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected to the papal throne. 

05.08.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
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Politics & Culture

Josh Allen's Old Tweets Resurface Amid Hailee Steinfeld's Big Week Thanks to 'Sinners'

NFL star Josh Allen's resurfaced tweets and a previous Trump shoutout have fans speculating about his political leanings and relationship with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

04.23.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Robert Pattinson at the 'Mickey 17' premiere in Berlin. Getty Images

Politics & Culture

'Mickey 17' Made Me Reflect on America’s Dystopic Reality

The sci-fi film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, explores themes reflective of wealth disparities and othering.

03.14.2025 by Valerie Soto
Photography: Courtesy of PRADA Group.

Politics & Culture

Prada Hosts Latest Sustainability Conversation in Tokyo on Ocean Conservation

The "Prada Possible Conversations" event featured Emmy-nominated environmental photographer and artist Enzo Barracco.

12.13.2024 by Takafumi Kawasaki
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Politics & Culture

How Taylor Swift Became a Billionaire on Tour

The pop star bid farewell to The Eras Tour, the tour that earned her billionaire status. 

12.09.2024 by Valerie Soto
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Politics & Culture

The Shocking Tale of a NoHo Nightmare Tenant Who Scammed Across the Globe

A seemingly prestigious architect turned out to be a scammer who owed hundreds of thousands of dollars around the world. Here’s how his latest scheme unraveled.

11.21.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
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Politics & Culture

Top Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election

There has been no election like this one, and celebrities from Beyoncé to Harrison Ford have been increasingly entering the political sphere to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president as voting nears the final hour.

11.05.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
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Politics & Culture

Young Photos of Kamala Harris

In celebration of all Kamala Harris has done, L'OFFICIEL looks back at young photos of the politician.

08.17.2024 by Janelle Sessoms

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Politics & Culture

Pomellato Celebrates International Women's Day With Joey King

The house's inclusive platform sheds light on what freedom means to women around the world.

07.23.2024 by Sofia Mosier
Prince William and Kate Middleton

Politics & Culture

Prince William Balancing Family and Work In Ongoing Royal Life

After the King and Duchess’s diagnoses, William is at the forefront.

05.08.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
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Politics & Culture

Who Is Naomi Biden?

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, was the first person to have a wedding at the White House since 2008. 

04.08.2024 by José Alba Rodríguez

joe-biden-young-photos.jpg

Politics & Culture

14 Pictures of Young Joe Biden You Might've Missed

L'OFFICIEL takes a look at some of the best young snapshots of the president throughout the years. 

04.02.2024 by Hannah Amini
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Politics & Culture

All the Times Kate Middleton Broke Royal Protocol

From posing for selfies to adventurous fashion choices, here is a roundup of the Princess of Wales breaking the palace rules.

03.20.2024 by Maria Santa Poggi

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Politics & Culture

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer this afternoon. 

02.05.2024 by Grace Clarke
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Politics & Culture

Young Photos of Queen Elizabeth II

On this day one year ago, Queen Elizabeth passed away. Prior to her death, she was the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

09.08.2023 by Alice Cavallo

How fashion changes in a recession; Copanhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

Politics & Culture

What Does a Recession Look Like in Fashion?

Parallel to the economic turmoil in today's financial market are the changes made in the fashion industry to adapt within a recession, but what exactly does a recession look like in fashion?  

08.18.2023 by Kyra Linekin
Young Ubah Hassan model photos; Ubah Hassan arriving at a club in London in a red dress in 2017.

Politics & Culture

Young Ubah Hassan Photos From Her Early Modeling Days

Young photos of Somali-Canadian model, businesswoman, and Real Housewives of New York City veteran Ubah Hassan before she took the global fashion sector by storm.

08.02.2023 by Kyra Linekin
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Politics & Culture

The Timeline of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' Relationship

They met in 1971 but only married in 2005. The love story of Charles, Prince of Wales—Princess Diana's widower—and Camilla Parker Bowles has several twists and turns worthy of a movie!
07.17.2023 by Redação
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Politics & Culture

10 Real-Life Young Royals to Know

Get to know some of the world’s blue-blooded youth. 

07.10.2023 by Noor Lobad
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Politics & Culture

Look Back at Debbie Harry's Era of Punk Super-Stardom

On the punk icon’s birthday, celebrate Harry in all her glory with young photos of the “Heart of Glass” singer.

07.01.2023 by Nicolette Salmi
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Politics & Culture

A Look at Pride Throughout the Years

As the annual New York City Pride parade takes to the streets once again, take a look at Pride photos throughout history. 

06.25.2023 by Lauren Gruber