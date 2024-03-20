Related Articles

Kate Middleton at King Charles coronation.

Pop culture

Where is Kate Middleton? 13 Over-the-Top Fan Theories

Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence. 

03.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
accessories accessory jewelry person human

Pop culture

Why Has Kate Middleton Only Worn 4 Royal Tiaras?

Over the years, Kate Middleton has only worn four tiaras. Here, we take a look at why.

01.09.2024 by L'Officiel Brasil
clothing apparel person human pants grass plant sleeve

Fashion

Kate Middleton: The Jewels That Define Her Years of Royalty

Take a look at the new Princess of Wales' favorite royal jewels.

11.22.2022 by Redação

Recommended posts for you

celebrities wearing frankies bikinis

Fashion

What Bikinis Are All Your Favorite Style Icons Wearing?

Hint—it's probably Frankies Bikinis. Take a peek at all the celebrities who have sported the Los Angeles swimwear brand beloved by supermodels, actresses, and Instagram influencers alike. 

03.20.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
best hair growth serums

Beauty

Best Hair Growth Serums For Luscious Locks

Keep your hair healthy and long with these growth serums. 

03.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
london coat accessories bag handbag purse jacket overcoat adult man person

Fashion

Get Ready for Fall/Winter 2024 With These Must-Have Colors

From shades of olive green to hues of brown, check out the upcoming season's surprising color palette. 

03.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Pop culture

Who's On the Met Gala Guest List for 2024?

While the official guest list is yet to be unveiled, these are the celebrities likely to be gracing the Met Museum’s iconic stairs this upcoming May.

03.20.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
face person human skin

Beauty

The Best Retinol Serums For Youthful Skin

Rejuvenate your skin and say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles with these top retinol serums.

03.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
sport tennis tennis ball adult female person woman playing tennis tennis racket skirt

Fashion

10 Things Kate Middleton Is Banned From Doing as a Royal

Among the many things Middleton can't do is play Monopoly.

10.24.2023 by Ataberk Kaçar
long sleeve adult male man person linen coat formal wear fashion standing

Fashion

5 Emerging Fashion Brands You Should Know About

From Florania to Institution, let's discover the collections of the newest brands you should have your eye on.

03.19.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
clothing dress formal wear evening dress fashion gown wedding gown head face lady

Politics & Culture

All the Times Kate Middleton Broke Royal Protocol

From posing for selfies to adventurous fashion choices, here is a roundup of the Princess of Wales breaking the palace rules.

03.20.2024 by Maria Santa Poggi