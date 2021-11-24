The Can't-Miss Art Shows at Art Basel Miami 2021
As the world's art scene descends upon the Florida hot-spot, L'OFFICIEL breaks down where to go and what to see.
With artwork featured in the Aspen Art Museum's annual ArtCrush auction, Brazilian multi-media artist Emanoel Araujo has been on Hans Ulrich Obrist's radar for some time. Here, L'OFFICIEL exclusively publishes a 2017 conversation between the pair from Hans Ulrich Obrist: Entrevistas Brasileiras.