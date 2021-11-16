FIAF's 2021 Trophée des Arts Gala Honors Distinguished Guests
Novelist Marc Levy and Saint-Gobain Chairman Pierre-André de Chalendar were celebrated for their contributions to French-American culture.
Novelist Marc Levy and Saint-Gobain Chairman Pierre-André de Chalendar were celebrated for their contributions to French-American culture.
With high-profile roles in the newest Bond film No Time to Die and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Léa Seydoux lights up the big screen with glamour and vulnerability. Here, the L'OFFICIEL Art global Winter 2021 coverstar is seen through the eyes of Leo Villareal on the River Thames in front of Westminster Bridge, part of the artist's large-scale work Illuminated River.