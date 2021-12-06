La Prairie Celebrates Art Basel Miami at Pop-Up Beach Club
The Swiss luxury brand continued its collaboration with artist Wen-Chi Su at its bespoke beach club.
La Prairie's patronage of MoMA PS1's exhibition Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life celebrates the visionary artist and her immeasurable influence on the luxury brand and beyond. The Swiss house carries on her legacy of beauty and innovation with its latest addition, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.