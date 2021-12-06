L'Officiel Art

La Prairie Celebrates Art Basel Miami at Pop-Up Beach Club

The Swiss luxury brand continued its collaboration with artist Wen-Chi Su at its bespoke beach club.

Published 12.06.2021 by Sabrina Abbas
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