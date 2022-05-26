Related Articles

living room indoors room dinosaur animal reptile interior design furniture

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Fabrizio Casiraghi Creates the Most Charming Spaces in Paris

The Milan-born, Paris-based interior designer has quickly become the darling of the European design set. He approaches his work as an eclectic mix of past and present, high and low, all the while getting to the heart of his clients' desires.

12.22.2021 by Nathalie Nort
living room indoors room furniture interior design fireplace home decor

Travel & Living

Interior Designer Shawn Henderson's Home Run

Shawn Henderson may like doing business the traditional way, but his projects are thoroughly modern. 

11.12.2021 by Dan Rubinstein
living room room indoors couch furniture flooring

Travel & Living

Fashion's Favorite Architect Isabelle Stanislas Designs the Dreamiest Spaces in Paris

Paris-based architect and interior designer Isabelle Stanislas intermixes a modern approach with a reverence for history and craftsmanship.

03.04.2022 by Nathalie Nort

Recommended posts for you

person human finger clothing apparel

Fashion

Lauryn Hill’s Eclectic '90s Style

On the 47th birthday of the "Killing Me Softly" singer, take a look at Lauryn Hill's ultra-cool fashion.

05.26.2021 by Nicolette Salmi
corridor flooring floor candle

L'Officiel Art

The Definitive Guide to 2022 Milan Design Week

As the Salone del Mobile summer edition gears up for its June 6 kick-off, artisans and designers from around the world flock to Milan.

05.19.2022 by Guia Rossi
Lenny Kravitz 1991 Performance

Pop culture

Young Photos of Lenny Kravitz

In honor of his 58th birthday, join L'OFFICIEL remembering some of Lenny Kravitz's best '90s moments.

05.26.2022 by Ona Carranza
Stevie Nicks in White Gown and Heeled Clogs

Fashion

Stevie Nicks’ Dreamiest Looks

Take a look at the ethereal White Witch of rock ‘n’ roll, Stevie Nicks, and her mark on both music and fashion with her poetic lyrics, piercing voice, and magical, otherworldly ensembles.

05.26.2022 by Hannah Militano
shoe footwear clothing person pants sleeve long sleeve advertisement poster flyer

Fashion

The Sandbox Founders Talk Breaking Into the Metaverse

The founders of The Sandbox discuss the value of a communal virtual space, and why fashion brands are increasingly interested in playing there.

05.26.2022 by Baptiste Piégay
L'OFFICIEL Land inspired by the deserts of Dune and Total Recall.

Fashion

The Sandbox Launches L'OFFICIEL Land

L'OFFICIEL is embracing the metaverse by collaborating with The Sandbox on a new virtual space that brings our century-old history to the digital age.

05.26.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Hailey Bieber does makeup on BareMinerals

Beauty

7 Summer Beauty Buys to Shop This Season

Here are the L'OFFICIEL-approved makeup and skincare products you need this summer before they sell out. 

05.23.2022 by Ona Carranza
tie accessories accessory suit clothing overcoat coat apparel person man

Film & TV

Cillian Murphy’s Most Iconic Roles

Cillian Murphy is a chameleon in Hollywood. From Peaky Blinders to Batman, he proves time and time again that he is one of the most prolific actors of our time. 

05.25.2022 by Alice First