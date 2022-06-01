Related Articles

Kim Kardashian in a blue bathing suit holding a soda bottle in front of a beachy background

Film & TV

Kim Kardashian Threatens to Sue Over Alleged Second Sex Tape in 'The Kardashians' Premiere

In her new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gets her team of lawyers to prevent a possible new sex tape from leaking.

04.14.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
clothing apparel person human swimwear underwear

Fashion

Kim Kardashian Announces Fendi X Skims Collaboration

The new collaboration from Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones launches in November.

10.25.2021 by Giorgia Cantarini
clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion person human sleeve

Pop culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Married in Italy

This weekend, the entire Kardashian family embarked on a weekend trip to Italy to host a luxurious wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

05.23.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania

Recommended posts for you

Kim Kardashian laying on concrete stones

Beauty

Kim Kardashian Launches Debut Skincare Line Skkn by Kim

Skkn by Kim's initial drop features nine products from cleansers to creams. 

06.01.2022 by Dana Perelberg
blonde kid girl child person female teen woman face head

Film & TV

The Myth of Marilyn Monroe

While the Old Hollywood icon's public persona was that of a "dumb blonde," that couldn't be further from the truth.

06.01.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
cannes clothing apparel evening dress gown robe fashion person human

Fashion

Look Back at Adriana Lima's Early Modeling Career

On her 40th birthday, L’OFFICIEL revisits the beginning of Adriana Lima's stratospheric rise as a young model in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

06.12.2021 by Nicolette Salmi
Model wearing Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bracelet

Fashion

10 Pearl Jewelry Pieces for June

Feel chic this June by adding some new pearls to your jewelry collection. 

06.01.2022 by Adrian Pereda

Film & TV

Kristen Stewart Talks Directorial Debut

Kristen Stewart will make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water.

06.01.2022 by Victoria Theonila
Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

05.19.2022 by Simone Vertua
Still from FX's Pose.

Film & TV

8 LGBTQ+ Films & TV Shows to Watch This Pride Month

Celebrate the beginning of Pride Month by watching some of these groundbreaking queer movies and television shows.

06.01.2022 by Adrian Pereda

Film & TV

9 New Movies & TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

From the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic to Jennifer Lopez's candid documentary, these are the new releases to watch next month. 

05.31.2022 by Adrian Pereda