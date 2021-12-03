5 Beauty Brands by Male Celebrities

Related Articles

person human clothing apparel face shirt

Beauty

Harry Styles Launches New 'Life' Brand Pleasing

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer is expanding his portfolio into the beauty industry.

11.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human

Beauty

Are Celebrity Skincare Lines the New Celebrity Fragrances?

After social media brought fans and their faves closer together, the popular celebrity perfume market was replaced with the more intimate beauty ritual of skincare.
02.18.2021 by Hannah Amini
clothing apparel sweatshirt sweater person human

Fashion

Pharrell Williams' Best Fashion Collaborations

From luxury houses to activewear, Pharrell Williams has become one of fashion's favorite collaborators. 

04.05.2021

Recommended posts for you

person human

Fashion

GCDS X Bratz: The Most Y2K Collaboration of the Year

GCDS opens a new pop-up store in Milan and launches the GCDS X Bratz collaboration. Pop aesthetics, fun details, and all-over fuchsia are guaranteed 

12.03.2021 by Margherita Meda
clothing sitting person attorney shoe footwear suit coat art blazer

L'Officiel Art

Franklin Sirmans on Curating, Collecting, and Community in the Art World

Museum director Franklin Sirmans is on a mission to make contemporary art a medium for community-building. 

11.29.2021 by Kat Herriman
text person human

Fashion

Blackpink's Lisa Walks Her First Runway for Celine Spring/Summer 2022

Creative Director Heidi Slimane debuts Celine's women's Spring/Summer 2022 collection in a fashion film lensed on the French Riviera—with a special appearance from one of K-pops brightest stars.

12.03.2021 by Sophie Lee
person human

L'Officiel Art

Crushing It: Aspen Rises as a Creative Capital

While Aspen has always been known as a winter playground for the upper echelon, a clique of high-powered art collectors and curators—and a summer season topped with a high-profile gala and auction benefitting the art museum—have turned this former mining town into a world class culture capital.

12.03.2021 by Janelle Zara
person human finger

Beauty

5 Beauty Brands by Male Celebrities

From Machine Gun Kelly's new genderless nail polish drop to Harry Styles' clean life brand, male celebrities are making statements with their entrances into the beauty world. 

12.03.2021 by Dianna Shen
person human pendant necklace accessories jewelry accessory

Shopping

11 Astrology-Themed Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign

Whether it's for detail-oriented Virgos or stubborn Taureans, there's a perfect holiday gift for any astrology lover. 

12.03.2021 by Michaela Zee
person human chair furniture clothing apparel

Travel & Living

The Best Fashion Parties, Pop-Ups, and Shopping at Art Basel Miami 2021

From luxury store openings to art installations, a number of exciting fashion happenings have taken over the sunshine state.

12.02.2021 by Maia Torres
clothing apparel person human footwear

Fashion

This Sparkling Shoe Trend Will Make You Stand Out During the Holidays

Looking for a detail that would make an outfit feel luxurious and exclusive? The Cinderella shoes trend is a noteworthy choice for the holidays.

12.02.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania