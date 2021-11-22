5 Red Lipsticks to Wear This Christmas
With the holidays just around the corner, give your makeup an elegant and festive touch with these five red lipsticks.
With the holidays just around the corner, give your makeup an elegant and festive touch with these five red lipsticks.
Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.