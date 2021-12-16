Related Articles

face person human clothing apparel suit coat overcoat tie accessories

Shopping

A Holiday Gift Guide for Your Long Distance Relationships

From long distance bracelet sets to digital photo frames, here's an essential gift guide to buying gifts for all your long distance relationships. 

12.09.2021 by Dianna Shen
clothing apparel person human face couch furniture smile

Shopping

An Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Person on Your List

From boyfriends to best friends and parents to pets, here's an ultimate guide to finding the perfect gift for all your loved ones this holiday season. 

12.05.2021 by Dianna Shen
clothing apparel person human plant

Men's

A Luxe Men's Style Gift Guide

From Tom Ford wallets to Tag Heuer watches, here's an essential guide to finding the perfect luxury holiday gift for the men in your life.

11.27.2021 by Dianna Shen

Recommended posts for you

fir abies tree plant nature outdoors grassland field countryside

Travel & Living

Live Like Nobility at This Umbrian Hotel Designed by an Italian Count

On a sprawling estate in the Umbrian countryside, the new Hotel Castello di Reschio is not only owned by a count—it was designed by him, too.

12.16.2021 by Laura Itzkowitz
finger person human

Beauty

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Type of Beauty Junkie

Here's all the best buys for the beauty-obsessed individuals on your holiday shopping list.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee

Film & TV

Hulu Releases Glance at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout follows the doomed saga of America's Most Notorious Girl Boss. 

12.16.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel silk sari person human

Fashion

Zerina Akers Streamlines Holiday Shopping with Digital Storefront on The List App

The celebrity stylist tells L'OFFICIEL all about creating a festive shopping edit on The List's new "social commerce" app, and what trends to shop this season.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
tree plant person human

Fashion

How to Add the Craftcore Aesthetic to Your Wardrobe

This DIY-inspired aethetic is taking over. Here's how to sprinkle the trend into your outfits.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee
hair face person human

Film & TV

2021 Was a Year of Firsts for 'Gossip Girl' Star Whitney Peak

Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
handbag accessories accessory bag

Fashion

Hermès 'MetaBirkin' NFTs Sell for Record Prices

Hermès' new line of exclusive Birkin bags combine digital entrepreneurship with a more sustainable vision.

12.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human clothing apparel

Fashion

H&M's New Circular Design Story Collection Prioritizes Sustainable Fashion

H&M is introducing a collection that tells the story of the circular fashion, made from recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

12.15.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania