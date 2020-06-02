Beauty Zodiac

Kiss 2020 Hello with These Astrology-Approved Lipstick Choices

Follow the lead of our twelve zodiac stars to create a beauty look almost as major as the year you're about to have.
02.06.2020 by Ali Webb

Beauty Zodiac

Isabella Potí Has the Ultimate Recipe for Success

Having trained under some of the most critically acclaimed chefs and with a Michelin-starred restaurant under her belt, the culinary talent has accomplished more at 24 than many have in their entire careers.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Astrology Zone's Susan Miller Has the Stars on Her Side

The world-famous astrology expert's forecasts guide the lives of millions.

01.23.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

See Your Beauty Horoscope for 2020

Astrology expert Susan Miller shares her sign-specific beauty tips for the start of the new decade.

01.22.2020 by Susan Miller as told to L'Officiel USA

Beauty Zodiac

Beauty Zodiac

Salem Mitchell Wants to See "Mindless Inclusion"

The Gemini model has moved far beyond her social media beginnings to become a favorite in the fashion and music worlds, and she's using her amplified voice for good.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Sami Miró's Instagram-Ready Vintage Fashion is a Celebrity Favorite

Her cohesive collections have attracted fans like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and now she's expanding her empire.

01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Yang Mi is China's Coolest Influencer

The Virgo actress and singer is also one of the most influential product endorsers in Asia.
01.21.2020 by Jessicaz

Beauty Zodiac

For Victoire de Pourtales, Art is in Her Blood

The Leo gallery director has been entrenched in the art world her whole life.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Tali Lennox is an Artist First

The Aquarius and former model is carving out her own space in the art world through a simple strategy: making good work.

01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Hailee Steinfeld is Fearlessly Entering the New Decade

While playing the titular character in 'Dickinson,' the Sagittarius star is carrying Emily Dickinson's spirit with her.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Wendy Yu Values the Passions of Others

The Aries fashion investor and philanthropist believes there has to be passion behind the business vision.
01.21.2020 by Jessicaz

Beauty Zodiac

Ebonee Davis Believes in Returning to Your Roots

The Scorpio icon's nonprofit allows for children of the diaspora to travel back to West Africa.

01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Blue Lindeberg is Going Her Own Way

She may be the daughter of two creative directors, but the Pisces model and actress is carving her own path in Paris.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Sofia Sanchez de Betak is Living a Chic Global Dream

The Taurus entrepreneur is enjoying the inspiring travels that come with running her ready-to-wear line, Chufy.

01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith

Beauty Zodiac

Model-Turned-Designer TyLynn Nguyen Is Our Favorite L.A. Minimalist to Follow On Instagram

The Cancer model-turned-lingerie-designer stresses the importance of recognizing what's yours is yours.
01.21.2020 by Carson Griffith