AMTD IDEA Group & L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS Announce the Launch of L’OFFICIEL Davos
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKB), together with L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, announces the launch of L'OFFICIEL Special Edition at Davos.
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.