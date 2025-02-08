Fashion Week

Anna Sui Is Bewitched by Wealth and Another Time for Fall/Winter 2025

The designer’s muse was the “madcap heiress” (or the woman who has inherited unimaginable wealth). This came gloriously alive in Mongolian fur, tweeds, and more.

Published 02.08.2025 by Andrea Bossi
Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.
Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2025. Getty Images.

Tags

fashionweeknyfwannasuiFall/Winter 2025

