Anna Sui Is Bewitched by Wealth and Another Time for Fall/Winter 2025
The designer’s muse was the “madcap heiress” (or the woman who has inherited unimaginable wealth). This came gloriously alive in Mongolian fur, tweeds, and more.
The designer’s muse was the “madcap heiress” (or the woman who has inherited unimaginable wealth). This came gloriously alive in Mongolian fur, tweeds, and more.
Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to the iconic home where nearly 15 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filmed. L'OFFICIEL takes a trip down memory lane to revisit the wildest moments that unfolded inside its walls.