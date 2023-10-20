Related Articles

troye sivan in a black polo over a collared shirt and blue board shorts

Fashion Week

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 is for the Carefree Cool Kids

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 feels the rush (and not just because Troye Sivan walked the runway).

10.03.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
model in black blazer and black shorts

Fashion Week

Sabato de Sarno Brings Gucci Back to Its Roots for Spring/Summer 2024

Shifting the pendulum from the maximalism and kitsch that was rampant during Alessandro Michele's era, Sabato de Sarno takes Gucci back to its essence of simplicity and chic Italian style.

09.23.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
models walking down the runway

Fashion Week

14 Must-See Fashion Trends From the Spring/Summer 2024 Runways

From hot pants to denim on denim, these are the hottest trends from the Spring/Summer 2024 runways.

10.05.2023 by Hannah Mains

Recommended posts for you

Keke Palmer SZA Natasha Lyonne on Saturday Night Live

Pop culture

This Year's Biggest Celebrity Baby News

New year, new baby bumps!

10.20.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
a model in a blazer, blue button down, and leather pants

Fashion Week

Every Look from Celine's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Hedi Slimane presents Celine's Spring/Summer 2024 collection at France's Bibliothèque Nationale Richelieu in a runway film.

10.20.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
coat bag handbag suit jacket adult male man person advertisement

Men's

The Resurgence of the Yuppie

Today’s menswear styles are a nod to the 1980s yuppie—worn with a healthy dose of irony. 

10.20.2023 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nersgaard
Jean Paul Gaultier blowing a kiss as he walks down the runway with a crowd behind him

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier: Get to Know the History Behind The Designer

For decades, Jean Paul Gaultier has revolutionized inclusion in fashion. Taking innovation and creativity far beyond his peers, explore how Gaultier changed the fashion landscape.

10.20.2023 by Caroline McKenzie
lupita in a purple gown and updo; break up; joshua jackson

Pop culture

Who is Lupita Nyong'o Dating? Why She and Selema Masekela Have Broken Up

Lupita Nyong'o breaks her silence on why she and Selema Masekela split — an explanation that comes a day after she was spotted with Joshua Jackson.

10.20.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Bella Hadid holding two shopping bags sitting in a chair

Fashion

An It Girl's Guide to the Best NYC Vintage Stores

In the concrete jungle, vintage outfits seem to be everywhere. L'OFFICIEL breaks down which NYC vintage stores the It girls are shopping these days.

10.19.2023 by K Miller
art crib furniture infant bed art gallery indoors interior design person shop

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Holds an Exhibition at Paris+ Par Art Basel

For the 2023 edition of Paris+ par Art Basel, Louis Vuitton, a global associate partner of the event, continues its commitment to art, by presenting a selection of artistic collaborations and original works, including the fifth edition of its Artycapucines collection.

10.19.2023 by Karen Rouach
model in red patent leather jacket and mini shorts

Shopping

Recharge Your Fall Closet With a Red Leather Jacket

Explore your inner edge.

10.19.2023 by Caroline McKenzie