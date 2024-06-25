Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Presents A Fantastical Opera
Sophisticated and theatrical, the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection combines the worlds of opera and high fashion.
Sophisticated and theatrical, the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection combines the worlds of opera and high fashion.
“Serene in their beauty, pearls are historically associated with the moon, water, wisdom, purity and love,” said the designer, revealing his entry point to the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection.