Fashion Week

Dior Brings Timeless Silhouettes With Sporty Edge in Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Dior kicks off Paris Fashion Week with a sporty edge for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

09.24.2024 by Grace Clarke
Dior Spring/Summer 2025. Getty Images.
Dior Spring/Summer 2025. Getty Images.

