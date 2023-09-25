The Aquatic World of Giorgio Armani for Spring/Summer 2024
With iridescent textures, vibrant hues, fluid materials, and an ultramarine atmosphere, Giorgio Armani presents a collection fitting for under the sea.
With iridescent textures, vibrant hues, fluid materials, and an ultramarine atmosphere, Giorgio Armani presents a collection fitting for under the sea.
AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS, announce a long term strategic alliance with ENVISEAM, a trailblazer in the realms of fine art, entertainment, and contemporary pop culture.