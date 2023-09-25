Fashion Week

The Aquatic World of Giorgio Armani for Spring/Summer 2024

With iridescent textures, vibrant hues, fluid materials, and an ultramarine atmosphere, Giorgio Armani presents a collection fitting for under the sea.

09.25.2023 by Giorgia Cantarini
model in irridescent green jacket and black trousers
All photos courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

Tags

Spring/Summer 2024giorgioarmanimilanfashionweek

Related Articles

model in dark and light brown colorblocked coat

Fashion Week

Maximilian Davis' Fetish For Research For Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2024

Maximilian Davis rethinks Italian tailoring for Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2024 in which even the details become unpredictable.

09.24.2023 by Simone Vertua
model in black blazer and black shorts

Fashion Week

Sabato de Sarno Brings Gucci Back to Its Roots for Spring/Summer 2024

Shifting the pendulum from the maximalism and kitsch that was rampant during Alessandro Michele's era, Sabato de Sarno takes Gucci back to its essence of simplicity and chic Italian style.

09.23.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
model in black leather top and short shorts

Fashion Week

Peter Hawkings Makes His Tom Ford Debut for Spring/Summer 2024

Inspired by Donyale Luna and with direct references to Tom Ford.

09.22.2023 by Janelle Sessoms

Recommended posts for you

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone

Film & TV

10 Best New Films & TV Shows to Watch in October 2023

From horror movies to documentaries to concert films, here are the most anticipated films and TV series arriving in October 2023.

09.25.2023 by Caroline Cubbin
Model held up by four straps

L'Officiel Art

Quil Lemons Explores Own Identity in New Photography Series 'Quiladelphia'

Quil Lemons unpacks his own identity as a Black gay man, while also dissecting what it means to be one’s fully authentic self.

09.25.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
formal wear suit coat jacket blazer waterfront person smile handrail man

Men's

L'OFFICIEL Announces a Long-Term Strategic Alliance With ENVISEAM

AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS,  announce a long term strategic alliance with ENVISEAM, a trailblazer in the realms of fine art, entertainment, and contemporary pop culture.

09.25.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
pete davidson and kim kardashian

Pop culture

Pete Davidson's Complete Dating History

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has a knack for romance, boasting a long list of high profile loves.

09.23.2023 by Gabriella Onessimo
model in irridescent green jacket and black trousers

Fashion Week

The Aquatic World of Giorgio Armani for Spring/Summer 2024

With iridescent textures, vibrant hues, fluid materials, and an ultramarine atmosphere, Giorgio Armani presents a collection fitting for under the sea.

09.25.2023 by Giorgia Cantarini
martine sitbon alternate vision cover

Fashion

Revisiting Martine Sitbon's Signature Rock 'N' Romantic Style

Punctuated by never-before-seen photographs, Martine Sitbon: Alternative Vision unpacks the designer’s rocker-chic legacy.

09.25.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
a group of writers and actors on strike

Film & TV

Is the Actors' and Writers' Strike Over? What to Know About the Tentative Agreement

After months of striking, the WGA and major Hollywood studios have come to a tentative agreement, leaving hope for the SAG union members.

09.25.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
naomi campbell and kate moss sitting front row at fendi

Fashion Week

Celebrities Spotted at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Including Cara Delevigne, Suki Waterhouse, and Demi Moore — to name a few.

09.24.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA