Fashion Week

Quiet Confidence at Khaite's Fall/Winter 2023 Show

At a moment where spectacle is everything, Catherine Holstein’s minimalist collection was a breath of fresh air. 

02.13.2023 by Julia Demer
Photos by Hanna Tveite, courtesy of Khaite.
Photos by Hanna Tveite, courtesy of Khaite.

Tags

khaitenyfwfashionshowfashionweekfashion

Recommended posts for you

nyfw rtw runway new york coat clothing handbag bag accessories overcoat fashion person

Fashion Week

Downtown Kids Go Uptown For Coach Fall/Winter 2023 Runway

The label proves that sometimes the chicest kids on the block are the ones who look the most effortless.

02.13.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Woman wears bright red dress.

Pop culture

Hennessy Paradis Launches New Campaign Starring Alicia Keys

Hennessy Paradis celebrated its new campaign, "Paradis(e) Is On Earth,” with the Maison’s first-ever female brand partner, Alicia Keys. Held at the famed Kellogg Doolittle House, the event was hosted in an intimate and extravagant desert setting.  

02.13.2023 by Lina Levein
nyfw proenza schouler rtw new york person woman adult female high heel shoe mobile phone paparazzi man male

Fashion Week

All the Best Looks From the NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 Runways

New York Fashion Week is officially back and your favorite designers are pulling out all the stops.

02.13.2023 by Faith McGuinness
Photos by Hanna Tveite, courtesy of Khaite.

Fashion Week

Quiet Confidence at Khaite's Fall/Winter 2023 Show

At a moment where spectacle is everything, Catherine Holstein’s minimalist collection was a breath of fresh air. 

02.13.2023 by Julia Demer
A woman in an orange blazer, multicolored dress, and black boots.

Fashion Week

Best Street Style Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2023

Including oversized tailoring, dresses over pants, and monochromatic looks.

02.13.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Woman (L) wears bright pink jumpsuit, woman (M) wears black V-neck dress, and woman (R) wears bronze dress.

Fashion Week

Celebs Spotted at NYFW Fall/Winter 2023

NYFW is finally here which means the city is buzzing with our favorite designers, fashion connoisseurs, and, of course, A-listers. Let's take a look at what all of the celebrities are up to this week. 

02.13.2023 by Lina Levein
coat person woman adult female fashion sweater hood overcoat face

Fashion Week

Vivienne Tam's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Brings the Metaverse to Life

East meets West meets the metaverse at Vivienne Tam's latest NYFW runway show.

02.13.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
long sleeve sleeve clothing person woman adult female face head

Fashion Week

Heron Preston Turns Trash Into Treasure For Fall/Winter 2023

Take a look backstage at Heron Preston's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show.

02.13.2023 by Alyssa Kelly