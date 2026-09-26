Marni Explores Transformation for Spring/Summer 2027
At Milan Fashion Week, Maryll Rogge works on the idea of transformation through cuts, openings, and constructions that make visible what normally remains hidden.
At Milan Fashion Week, Maryll Rogge works on the idea of transformation through cuts, openings, and constructions that make visible what normally remains hidden.
Thirty years in the making, Jacques Garcia’s restoration of the Château du Champ de Bataille is a celebration of the building’s pre-revolutionary history, its interiors enriched with treasures once owned by Madame de Pompadour and Marie Antoinette.