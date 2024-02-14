Related Articles

model in white lace gown

Fashion Week

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 Show Takes Us on a Romantic Getaway

With a star-studded front row taking in the scenic view of the Manhattan skyline.

09.12.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Woman in long trench coat and shorts on runway.

Fashion Week

Every Look From Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Michael Kors does it all with his newest collection. 

02.15.2023 by Sofia Mosier
bella hadid walking down the runway wearing a black blazer and skirt

Fashion Week

See All the Looks from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Get vacation ready with the latest from Michael Kors Collection.

09.14.2022 by Courtney Mason

fashion head person face adult female woman bride photobombing man

Fashion Week

See Inside New York Fashion Week's Hottest Parties & Pop-Ups

Go behind the velvet rope for a look at NYFW's most exclusive events.

02.14.2024 by Pia Bello
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Fashion Week

Michael Kors Leans Into Office Chic Looks For Fall/Winter 2024

Blazers, skirt suits, and elegant sequined pieces are showcased in Michael Kors's latest collection.  

02.14.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Meghan Markle in a green dress sitting next to Prince Harry in a light grey suit.

Pop culture

A Complete Breakdown of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Spotify Drama

Despite a $20 million deal and high ratings, the Sussexes' podcast partnership with Spotify ended last year. Now, the drama ensues with Markle's newest move—a deal with Lemonada Media, including an Archetypes rerelease and a new podcast series in the works.

06.30.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
Irina Shayk in white tinsel midi dress

Fashion Week

Marking the Brand's 20th Anniversary, Tory Burch’s New Collection Turns a Corner

Tory Burch's latest collection combines the brand's famed aesthetic with a few new twists.  

02.13.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Gabriela Hearst Fall/Winter 2024

Fashion

Surrealism and the Feminist Movement Inspire Gabriela Hearst’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Gabriela Hearst draws inspiration from the Greek goddess Athena and the Surrealist movement in her ethically sourced collection.

02.13.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Meredith Duxbury

Fashion

Meredith Duxbury Gets All Dolled Up For Tory Burch

The model and beauty influencer spoke to L'OFFICIEL ahead of her evening at Tory Burch's 20th anniversary show.

02.13.2024 by Alyssa Kelly
Lalisa Manobal or Lisa from Blackpink

Film & TV

Blackpink’s Lisa to Make Acting Debut in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

After Jisoo in Snowdrop and Jennie in The Idol, we’re more than hyped for Lisa’s performance in The White Lotus.

02.13.2024 by Danisha Liang
clothing apparel overcoat coat person human suit

Film & TV

New TV Series 'The New Look' Will Address Dior and Chanel's Rivalry

The upcoming AppleTV+ series The New Look will give us an inside look at the rivalry between Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.

11.17.2023 by L'Officiel Brasil