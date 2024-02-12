Orion Carloto's Night at the Tommy Club
The writer walks L'OFFICIEL through her evening at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2024 show.
For the designer's buzzy New York Fashion Week debut, the label looked to the life of the iconic photographer for artistic inspiration, resulting in a runway rife with effortlessly cool leather looks, fresh florals, and bold "butt-cleavage" pants.
