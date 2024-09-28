Victoria Beckham's New Elegance for Spring/Summer 2025
Victoria Beckham came to the Château de Bagatelle to present her latest collection and unveil her new perfume, "21:50 Reverie."
Victoria Beckham and Mango come together to tell the story of a spring-summer collection that embodies timeless elegance and contemporary style. With inspirations from the 70s and high-quality fabrics, the collaboration offers tailored pieces and accessories set to become the new must-haves of the season.