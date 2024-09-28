Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham's New Elegance for Spring/Summer 2025

Victoria Beckham came to the Château de Bagatelle to present her latest collection and unveil her new perfume, "21:50 Reverie."

09.28.2024 by Pauline Borgogno
paris dress evening dress formal wear staircase adult female person woman suit cup
Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2025. Getty Images.

london england shoe clothing footwear apparel person human pants

