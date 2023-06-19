Between Architecture and Fluidity for Prada Men's Spring/Summer 2024
The creative duo formed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stages a show that decodes the sartorial disciplines, giving free rein to an architectural and fluid vision of masculinity.
The creative duo formed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stages a show that decodes the sartorial disciplines, giving free rein to an architectural and fluid vision of masculinity.
Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is celebrated annually by African Americans around the country. Dive into the meaning of the Juneteenth flag and other traditions carried out on the holiday.