Shanghai Fashion Week Street Style: The City That Dresses on Its Own Terms
No rulebooks—just a generation of dressers who already know something the rest of the world is still figuring out
No rulebooks—just a generation of dressers who already know something the rest of the world is still figuring out
The Scandinavian girls know how to dress chic—even in the coldest of weather. From oversized coats to perfectly layered knits, Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week street style delivered a masterclass in cold-weather dressing with attitude.