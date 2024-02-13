Marking the Brand's 20th Anniversary, Tory Burch’s New Collection Turns a Corner
Tory Burch's latest collection combines the brand's famed aesthetic with a few new twists.
The Mercer Street boutique opens with a partnership with the International Center of Photography, featuring the work of four women artists. Here, L'OFFICIEL speaks with Burch and the photographers about envisioning a "New" New York.
