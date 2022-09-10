Best Looks From the 2022 Venice Film Festival

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Best Looks From the 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

From exciting performances to Taylor Swift's surprise new album announcement, the 2022 MTV VMAs made for a night to remember.

08.29.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
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Fashion

Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and international celebrities, actors, supermodels, and influencers showed off elegant red carpet outfits. Julia Roberts surprised in a Louis Vuitton suit, while Anne Hathaway reminded us that she is a mega movie star with a chic ensemble from Armani Privé. Keep scrolling to see who else wowed on the Croisette. 

06.01.2022 by Simone Vertua
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Best Looks from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

This year's festival welcomes the premiere of major films like Spencer, Dune, and House of Gucci.

09.07.2021 by L'Officiel Brasil

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